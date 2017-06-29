While word of yet another free-to-play game for mobile devices may elicit groans from some, when said game is based on a beloved TV show and manages to round up its creators (and an impressive list of stars!), it’s hard for fans not to take notice.

Such is the case with Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, which is available on the App Store and Google Play today. It was crafted by Jam City’s game studio TinyCo, the folks behind the surprisingly great Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff and Marvel Avengers Academy, and they’re bringing us what’s as close to a new Futurama episode as we’re likely to get.

Created in partnership with Matt Groening and his Curiosity Company, Futurama Executive Producer David X. Cohen worked with a team of original Futurama writers to craft the story, with Rough Draft Studios creating brand new cartoons for the game. The entire cast of the show has returned as well, as you can see from the launch trailer.

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow will let you fashion your very own New New York, but it won’t just be a simple city builder. You’ll be able to unlock all your favorite characters from the show and assemble a crew to explore planets, which involves both choose-your-own-adventure style dialogue options and even “16-bit” rpg combat. Since it’s free-to-play, you can bet there’s going to be timers everywhere and premium content for whoever wishes it, but TinyCo’s previous titles show a devotion to the source material (and animation) that few others do. The story will also dive deeper into the mythology of the show, including some things you definitely didn’t want to know about Hypnotoad.

“Hypnotoad has always been one of Futurama’s most mysterious amphibians,” said Matt Groening in a statement. “In this game we finally get to learn much more about his bizarre abilities and mating habits. Perhaps too much more.”

You can see these icky developments for yourself in the story trailer.

“Bringing Futurama back in such a new and ambitious form was extremely difficult,” said Cohen. “Especially for the people I was bossing around and yelling at.”

As shown in a previous trailer, science and science-fiction celebrities will be a big part of the game as well, with Stephen Hawking, George Takei, Bill Nye, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson all voicing their own playable characters, and each of them comes with their own unique storyline.

As with past TinyCo titles, the game will be continuously updated, with weekly events to ensure you become addicted.

If you want more information about Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, Matt Groening is taking to Reddit today to do his first ever AMA at reddit.com/r/iama. He’ll be doing alongside David X. Cohen, Billy West, and John DiMaggio at 11:30 a.m. PDT. Just keep the dirty questions about Hypnotoad to a minimum, please. Some things the universe was not meant to know.