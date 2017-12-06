/Filmcast Ep. 444 – Lady Bird (GUEST: Kristy Puchko from Riot Material)
Posted on Wednesday, December 6th, 2017 by Devindra Hardawar
Devindra and Jeff team up with Kristy Puchko to discuss Lady Bird. Also, they try to figure out if The Disaster Artist is any good, pontificate on the point of method acting, and consider what a Tarantino Star Trek would be like.
SHOWNOTES
- Intro
- Kristy: Rift, Bad Genius
- Jeff: Jim & Andy the Great Beyond
- Devindra: The Disaster Artist, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , The Villainess
- Lady Bird
- SPOILERS (1:13:40)
