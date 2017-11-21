/Filmcast Ep. 442 – Justice League

Posted on Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 by

justice league

Devindra and Jeff form a league of their own with Slashfilm’s Karen Han to review Justice League. They also chat about MudboundThe Punisher and the continued downfall of the patriarchy.

SHOWNOTES

  • Intro
What We’ve Been Watching (01:45)
  • Devindra: Mudbound, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
  • Jeff: The Shape of Water
  • Karen: The Punisher
Film news (23:30)
Featured review: (47:30)
  • Justice League
  • SPOILERS (1:11:00)
