/Filmcast Ep. 442 – Justice League
Posted on Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 by Devindra Hardawar
Devindra and Jeff form a league of their own with Slashfilm’s Karen Han to review Justice League. They also chat about Mudbound, The Punisher and the continued downfall of the patriarchy.
SHOWNOTES
- Intro
- Devindra: Mudbound, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
- Jeff: The Shape of Water
- Karen: The Punisher
- Men are still being terrible: Charlie Rose, Al Franken and Louis C.K.
- Rian Johnson is making a new Star Wars trilogy
- Amazon is making a Lord of the Rings show
- Justice League
- SPOILERS (1:11:00)
