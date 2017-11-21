/Filmcast Ep. 442 – Justice League

Devindra and Jeff form a league of their own with Slashfilm’s Karen Han to review Justice League. They also chat about Mudbound, The Punisher and the continued downfall of the patriarchy.

SHOWNOTES

Intro

What We’ve Been Watching (01:45)

Devindra: Mudbound, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Jeff: The Shape of Water

Karen: The Punisher

Film news (23:30)

Featured review: (47:30)