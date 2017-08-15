/Filmcast Ep. 431 – The Glass Castle
Posted on Tuesday, August 15th, 2017 by David Chen
With David out sick, Devindra and Jeff team up this week to chat about The Glass Castle, the latest film from Short Term 12 director Destin Daniel Cretton.
SHOWNOTES
- Devindra (03:45): Annabelle: Creation, Tacoma, Hellbade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Jeff (18:17): Game of Thrones S7
- The Glass Castle (31:12)
