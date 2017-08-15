/Filmcast Ep. 431 – The Glass Castle

With David out sick, Devindra and Jeff team up this week to chat about The Glass Castle, the latest film from Short Term 12 director Destin Daniel Cretton.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!



Download or Play in Browser:

Subscribe to the /Filmcast:

SHOWNOTES

What We’ve Been Watching

Devindra (03:45): Annabelle: Creation, Tacoma, Hellbade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Jeff (18:17): Game of Thrones S7