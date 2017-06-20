/Filmcast Ep. 423 – It Comes At Night
Posted on Tuesday, June 20th, 2017 by David Chen
David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss the ephemeral pleasures of The Trip to Italy, and Devindra and Jeff report back from E3. Check out David Chen’s new short film, Doctor B. Want to help us review Transformers: The Last Knight? Donate to our Slashformers Gofundme page.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!
Download or Play Now:
Subscribe to the /Filmcast:
SHOWNOTES
- David: Rough Night
- Devindra: The Founder
- It Comes At Night
- SPOILERS (1:15:45)
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!