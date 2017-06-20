/Filmcast Ep. 423 – It Comes At Night

David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss the ephemeral pleasures of The Trip to Italy, and Devindra and Jeff report back from E3. Check out David Chen’s new short film, Doctor B. Want to help us review Transformers: The Last Knight? Donate to our Slashformers Gofundme page.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!



Download or Play Now:

Subscribe to the /Filmcast:

SHOWNOTES

Featured Review (1:10:45) It Comes At Night

SPOILERS (1:15:45) Credits