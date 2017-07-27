On the /Film Daily podcast for July 25, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson, Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest news in the world of movies: Bloodshot casting, James Bond 25 director short list, Zack Snyder‘s DC future, a new Terminator trilogy, Captain Marvel in Avengers: Infinity War and an interesting Stranger Things fan theory. And in the Mail Bag, we answer a question about where Hollywood might look next for movie ideas.

Ben Pearson, Hoai-Tran Bui and Jacob Hall join Peter Sciretta to talk about the latest News:

In The Mailbag: Mich from Maryland: “A tweet from Anne Thompson led me to an article at Wired about a new source material Hollywood is mining — podcasts. I’m curious for your take on this, and specifically your craziest ideas about where else Hollywood could look for source material to influence future TV and movie concepts?”

