On episode #3 of our new podcast /Film Daily for July 12, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Brad Oman (aka Ethan Anderton) to discuss the latest news Wonder Woman 2 rumors, Jon Favreau’s Lion King casting, the troubles behind the scenes of Aladdin, and Pennywise the Clown joins Stephen King’s Hulu series Castlerock. In The Mailbag, we talk about the best sequels of all time, and in the Spoiler Room, Ben Pearson talks about the future of Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Homecoming character. All this and more.

Brad Oman joins us for today’s episode.

In The Water Cooler, we talk about Tour De Pharmacy and getting an annual pass to Universal Studios Hollywood.

In The News:

In The Mailbag: Kolin Singh asks “With War of the Planet of the Apes coming out next week and 2017 being a somewhat big year for sequels (John Wick 2, F8, Despicable Me 3, Pirates, etc…) I was curious to know what is your favorite sequel and/or what sequel is better than the original.”

In the Spoiler Room, Ben Pearson talks what a War For The Planet of the Apes Sequel Could Be About.

