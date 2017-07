On /Film Daily for July 21, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Brad Oman (Ethan Anderton on /Film) to discuss what we’ve been seeing at San Diego Comic-Con International: IT preview, Annabell: Creation screening, Kingsman 2 footage presentation, a Ghostbusters panel with Ivan Reitman, Netflix brings Death Note and Bright to Hall H, Marvel’s Inhumans looks terrible and Fargo/Legion showrunner Noah Hawley announces a Doctor Doom movie?

