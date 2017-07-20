On /Film Daily for July 20, 2017, Peter Sciretta, Jack Giroux and Jacob Hall talk about the Game of Thrones and Blade Runner 2049 installations at Comic Con 2017, Christopher Nolan‘s harsh feelings about Netflix movies, Mega Man movie finds some unusual directors, Game of Thrones showrunner making a controversial new drama series for HBO, the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel gets a director and the future of the Spideyverse explained and more.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Jacob Hall and Jack Giroux join Peter Sciretta.

In The Water Cooler, we talk about the San Diego Comic Con activations for Game of Thrones and Blade Runner 2049.

In The News:

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). This podcast is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.