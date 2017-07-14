On episode #5 of our new podcast /Film Daily for July 14, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Brad Oman (aka Ethan Anderton), Ben Pearson and Jacob Hall to discuss the 2017 Emmy nominations, and in particular, the surprises and snubs.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Today on the show, in Our Feature Presentation, Ben Pearson, Brad Oman (aka Ethan Anderton) and Jacob Hall join me to talk about the 2017 Emmy nominations, surprises, and snubs.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). This podcast is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word!