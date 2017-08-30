Face/Off is one of those movies that is so batshit crazy that you can’t help but love it. What else are you supposed to do with a movie that features John Travolta and Nicolas Cage swapping faces (but not worrying about their bodies) all so they can destroy each other?

Now Honest Trailers has gotten around to tackling the movie from director John Woo, and it’s a satisfying skewering of the movie that was originally supposed to star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. So sit back, eat a peach, and watch the Face Off Honest Trailer below.

The only downside to this Honest Trailer is that most of the laughs that come from Face/Off are inherent to the film itself. There’s a mystifying combination of outstanding, albeit melodramatic action, combined with one of the most ridiculous, contrived plot devices of all time. But it sure is fun as hell to watch John Travolta and Nicolas Cage ham it up while trying to pretend to be each other for over two hours.

If you haven’t listened to the episode of the podcast How Did This Get Made? with Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas, June Diane Raphael and special guest Randall Park where they talk about Face/Off, download it to your podcast app immediately and enjoy one of the best episodes of the podcast they’ve ever done. And after that, listen to even more episodes and check out our ongoing companion features by Blake Harris to go along with them. You won’t regret it.