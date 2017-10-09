The second Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer has been unleashed upon the galaxy. Brad Oman (aka Ethan Anderton) and I have gathered in the /Film Resistance Base to record an emergency podcast, geeking out and over analyzing every little detail about this new trailer. What did we think of the new trailer? What is going on here? Are the Porgs cuter than BB-8? Find out all this and more in our 47-minute podcast dedicated to a 2 minute and 15-second trailer. That’s right, 47 whole minutes talking about a 2-minute trailer. This is definitely the best and worst of Star Wars fandom, and I love it. Join us and may the Force be with you always!

