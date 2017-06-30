A few years back, we highlighted a Ghostbsuters ride that was never built called The Hauntington Hotel, for Six Flags theme parks. Partially inspired by The Haunted Mansion, it would have been the first interactive video game/theme park ride. Sadly, we haven’t really got the Ghostbusters ride we deserved, but MotionGate Dubai has come close with a ride that looks similar to what the original Ghostbusters ride would have been.

Check out a walkthrough of the Dubai Ghostbusters ride below.

Here’s how the ride is officially described on the MotionGate Dubai website:

Duty will soon call and you’ll become the new recruit of the Ghostbusters team to help save the city! This high-stake and interactive ride will take you to the Temple of Gozer where you join an epic rooftop battle. Show off your ghost-busting skills in the shooting games and save New York City!

As you can see, the ride is kind of like the Toy Story Mania ride at Disney theme parks, giving riders a proton pack that shoots ghosts on screens situated throughout the ride. It’s not quite as immersive as I hoped it would be, but it looks like a lot of fun. Sadly, since it’s only available in Dubai, it doesn’t look like we’ll be able to play it anytime soon.

It’s a shame the Ghostbusters reboot wasn’t more of a success so that we could have gotten the expansion of the brand across the media board. If the new Ghostbusters was a hit, we might have eventually gotten a new Ghostbusters ride here in the US. Instead, we’ll have to settle for the Ghostbusters Escape Room that’s open in Washington DC for the time being.