This weekend brought Donald Glover to Saturday Night Live to make his debut as both host and musical guest (under his Childish Gambino hip-hop moniker). Glover is no stranger to NBC having starred in Community and written for 30 Rock, but he also auditioned for SNL a couple times. And when you see how well he does in this outstanding episode of SNL, you’re going to wonder why he never made the cut as a cast member.

Donald Glover was a fantastic host, playing a wide variety of characters, including his Lando Calrissian from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Plus, he was able to display his signature musical skills in a number of sketches. There really are a lot of highs from this episode, and the low isn’t even all that bad. So let’s run through the best and worst sketches from the Donald Glover hosted Saturday Night Live.

The Best

Friendos – With Donald Glover being such an accomplished rapper, I was hoping there would be some kind of music video parody (there were actually two), but I didn’t expect this. Glover teamed up with Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson to parody the hip-hop trio Migos with a fantastic, hilarious music video about them going to therapy and dealing with the issues they have with each other. I wish I could have a text tone of Kenan Thompson shouting “Lambo!”

80s Music Video – Have you ever heard of the Oran “Juice” Jones single “The Rain” from 1986? At first it feels like a tragic love ballad about losing a loved one, but it’s actually more of a song about a guy who seems to be stalking a woman he’s been admiring from afar. It’s all rather strange, and someone from SNL has definitely seen it, because this parody is absolutely fantastic. It’s so delightfully weird, and Glover makes Raz P. Berry so suave and unsettling at the same time.

Courtroom – It’s about time Jurassic Park/Jurassic World answered for all the mistakes they’ve made by bringing dinosaurs back to life and creating tragedies for families who just wanted to see some majestic prehistoric beasts. Here Donald Glover plays a lawyer trying to defend the irresponsibility and carelessness with which the owners of the theme parks have operated. While I was hoping for appearances from Jurassic Park characters, but the sketch works pretty damn well without them.

Dirty Talk – Melissa Villaseñor doesn’t get too many opportunities to shine outside of the array of impressions she has in her back pocket. But in this sketch, her quirky personality works rather well as she poorly attempts to do some dirty talk with her boyfriend, played by Donald Glover.