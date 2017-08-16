The bulk of this new Japanese trailer for Thor: Ragnarok consists of footage we’ve seen before, cut in a different order. However, the opening moments should perk up the ears of Marvel fans, as they tease a meeting between the God of Thunder and the not-quite-Sorcerer Supreme himself, Doctor Strange.

Of course, Marvel Cinematic Universe die hards – you know, the ones who stay after the end credits – already knew this meeting was coming. Once the credits had rolled on Stephen Strange’s debut adventure last year, we were treated to a bonus scene in which Thor met with the good doctor in the Sanctum Sanctorum. The scene was played mostly for laughs (thanks to a certain magical beer mug), but this footage suggests that their meeting won’t be all gags and chuckles.

“Thor, I sense a great change in your future. Destiny has dire plans for you, my friend,” Doctor Strange tells his fellow superhero. To which Thor responds, “I have dire plans for destiny.”

Since Thor is wearing the same clothes seen in the Doctor Strange post-credits scene, it’s clear that this exchange takes place during that same meeting. However, it’s only grown more intriguing since the release of other Thor: Ragnarok trailers, which tease Thor being exiled to an alien planet and given a new haircut so he can fight in a gladiatorial ring. This footage certainly suggests that the meeting between Thor and Strange comes early in the story, before Cate Blanchett’s Hela arrives on the scene to wreak havoc. The evidence implies that we’re looking at pieces of what’s probably a very quick cameo, but who knows? Marvel Studios has hidden bigger secrets before.

For the record, here’s that Doctor Strange post-credits scene, where Thor says that his plans on Earth involve tracking down his missing father with the help of Loki, last seen impersonating Odin on the throne of Asgard in Thor: The Dark World.

While it remains to be seen how much Stephen Strange will figure into Thor: Ragnarok, it’s moments like this that keep me so invested in the MCU. I thought I’d eventually get over watching these various superheroes from different worlds meet and collide, but I definitely felt a little tingle go down my spine during this new footage. After all, it’s only right that two of the MCU’s more magical characters (and enough of the first Thor movie’s “magic is just science by another name” nonsense) get to share the same space and have a little chat.

Plus, I will never say no to more Doctor Strange, as he is my favorite Marvel superhero. Double plus, my mother, who has informed me that Stephen Strange is the most attractive of the Marvel heroes, now has a reason to get excited about a Thor movie after not quite caring for the first two. Look at that, Marvel – you’ve hooked the dedicated fans and their mothers. Quite the operation you’ve got going here.

Thor: Ragnarok opens on November 3, 2017.