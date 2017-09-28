Rick and Morty, the extremely popular animated show that I still haven’t watched because I’m a bad person, is close to wrapping up its third season, with a total of 10 episodes. But that’s not enough for fans – fans, as always, want more. They might be in luck, because so does Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon. Read more about Rick and Morty season 4 below.

Ahead of the season 3 finale, Harmon sat down with EW for an all-encompassing interview about the latest Ricky and Morty season. He goes into the show’s popularity, fan theories, and even the obsessive nature with which fans have taken to the show, as evident in this quote:

“I’ll watch YouTube videos about, “20 Things You Missed About Rick and Morty” and I will have missed 12 of them. Because a lot of them are artist based. We have this amazing team of Rick and Morty [artists]. The people that draw the show are thinking about the physical aspects of it. So when I watch YouTubers catch things, it’s things like how the animators made sure there’s a crack in the pavement around the house that’s still there from an episode in season 1 when the house is teleported to a different dimension and then comes back. So when Jerry is weed-whacking there are weeds growing out of that crack. That stuff is pretty cool. I very much doubt I snuck anything by the viewers.”

As for Rick and Morty season 4, during the interview the issue of the show’s shorter 1o episode seasons arose, which is pretty short for an animated show. (For instance, The Simpsons, which will apparently outlive us all, does 22 episodes per season.) Harmon acknowledges that 10 episodes is a bit short, and wishes they could possibly start doing 14, which he talks about here via Uproxx:

“I mostly blame myself for doing 10 instead of 14. I’m still learning how to do the show efficiently while catering to the perfectionist in all of us. I would like to think I’ve learned enough from my mistakes in season 3 that we could definitely do 14 now, but then I have to say, “Yeah but you’re the guy who says we can do 14 who turned out to be wrong so we’re not listening to you now.’ The nice healthy way to approach this is I want to prove it with the first 10 of season 4 — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it’s so easy that we’ll earn additional episodes. Because I never got this far [working on NBC’s] Community. I felt apart in season 3 of Community and got fired in season 4. Now I’m about to do season 4 of Rick and Morty and want to prove that I’ve grown.”

There you go – if you’re hoping for more episodes next season, keep your fingers crossed that Harmon means what he says here. As for the season 3 finale, Harmon says, “I don’t want to poison the well but the finale is a great episode that we finale-ified when we realized we weren’t going to be able to make 14. It’s Rick in a conflict with the president of the United States. Keith David returns to reprise his role. And that’s the main story of that episode, Rick vs. the United States.”

The Rick and Morty season 3 finale airs on October 1, 2017 on Cartoon Network.