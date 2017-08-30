On the August 30, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Brad Oman to talk about the news, including a Wonder Woman bonus scene, the air date of the final season of Game of Thrones, Apple’s attempts to bring 4k Movies to AppleTV, and a Blade Runner 2049 short film.

In Feedback: A correction: Yesterday I mentioned The Defenders was 10 or 12 episodes, it’s actually only eight.

In The Water Cooler:

Brad talks about obtaining The Big Sick poster with his review quote.

Peter complains about the difficulty of memorizing a deck of playing cards.

In the News:

