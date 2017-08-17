On the August 17, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Ben Pearson and Brad Oman join Peter Sciretta to discuss the latest news, including will Ben Affleck star in The Batman, Daniel Craig is Bond, Indiana Jones Land, and Deadpool 2 and Mission Impossible 6 set accident updates. And in the Mailbag, we talk about AMC vs. Moviepass.

In The Mailbag: Mich from Maryland writes in with the following: “I’ve been a MoviePass subscriber for more than a year with a subscription price of $30 a month. Based on my moviegoing habits, I would typically break even but occasionally do a little better in some of the movie-heavy summer months. Needless to say, I was ecstatic when I heard you guys talking about the price drop to $9.95. But now I’m reading that AMC is trying to block MoviePass and is even threatening legal action, but I can’t figure out why and am hoping you guys can help break it down for me. How does MoviePass’s subscription service negatively impact AMC? Their statement points to sustainability of MoviePass, but I’m not sure why they’d care. In theory, MoviePass would drive more viewers to see more movies, who will then eat more popcorn, which is what everyone wants, right? Unless AMC is planning to launch a similar venture for a higher price, why the move to block it? I’m honestly baffled, and am curious for your thoughts. Cheers!”

AMC Theatres Wants to Block MoviePass and That’s Just Plain Stupid

