On the September 7, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Hoai-Tran Bui and Ben Pearson. We chat a little more about the Colin Trevorrow’s departure from Star Wars Episode 9, and the latest news: problematic casting in the live-action Aladdin movie, an authorized Dracula prequel, Justice League reshoots, and surprising bidders for the James Bond film rights. In the Water Cooler, we talk about It, Boston and My Immortal. And in The Mail Bag we take on the question: Is Kathleen Kennedy to blame for all these Star Wars problems?

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

First up, Peter offers some Star Wars Episode 9 updates and HT and Ben weigh in on the big news from yesterday.

In The Water Cooler:

Peter saw It

Ben visited Boston

HT is currently fixated on the author of My Immortal, the famously terrible Harry Potter fanfiction, revealing herself

In the News:

In The Mailbag: Jake from Mass asks “Is Kathleen Kennedy to blame for all the Star Wars problems?”

To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.

You can find all that and more at slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). This podcast is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word!