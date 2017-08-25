On the August 25, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest news including Another Joker movie in development, Matt Reeves clarifies his Batman movie comments, the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie gets a working title, James Gunn’s Starsky & Hutch reboot, live-action Teen Titans casting, and James Cameron’s misguided comments on Wonder Woman. And in The Mail Bag, we answer a question about the future of the DCEU.

In The Water Cooler:

In the News:

In The Mailbag: Ali from Saudi Arabia: “Big fan of /Film for years now. Wanted to ask – do you think Justice League will destroy everything that Wonder Woman has accomplished for the DC Extended Universe?” To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.

