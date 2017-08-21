Daily Podcast: We Answer All Of Your Questions

On the August 21, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Ben Pearson, Jack Giroux and Brad Oman join Peter Sciretta to answer a ton of questions in the mailbag: 2017 award contenders, best upcoming tv shows, guilty pleasure tv shows, what Marvel Television needs to learn from the MCU, movies we don’t understand others loving or hating, the Obi-wan movie, best political movie, most wanted film prop, and the coolest moment on the job.

In The Mailbag:

Max asks “What is your favorite theme park ride?” Peter: Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars Land Ben: Indiana Jones Adventure Brad: Space Mountain Jack: Anaconda

Tim L asks “What movies and people do you consider awards contenders of those that have already been released this year?” Peter: War for the Planet of the Apes Ben: Get Out Brad: The Big Sick Jack: Dunkirk

Robert asks “Best upcoming TV Shows for autumn/winter. What show are you most excited?” Peter: Stanger Things 2 Ben: The Deuce Brad: AP Bio Jack: Curb Your Enthusiasm

Mike asks “What is your favorite guilty pleasure tv show?” Peter: Flipping Out Ben: NOTHING Brad: Big Brother Jack: Californication and Weeds

Brett A asks “ What can Marvel TV learn from the MCU as their latest shows have taken a sharp drop in quality since the MCU/Marvel split?”

David R asks “Controversial, but what are some movies that you just don’t understand people hating or loving? Love the podcast, by the way!” Peter: Man of Steel, Dunkirk Ben: Love Actually Brad: Zoolander No. 2 Jack: Reign of Fire

Christopher L asks “Who is going to replace Stephen Daldry when the Obi-Wan movie goes for extensive reshoots?” Peter: Luc Besson Ben: F. Gary Gray Brad: Lars Von Trier Jack: Lawrence Kasdan

Wendy wants to know what the best political movie is, fictional or non-fiction. Peter: Bowling for Columbine, Election Ben: The Ides of March, Citizenfour Brad: Charlie Wilson’s War Jack: JFK

Jacob asks “If you could own one movie prop, regardless of money, what would it be?” Peter: Delorean time machine from Back to the Future Ben: Indiana Jones’ whip Brad: Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters Jack: alien egg

Kevin asks “what is the coolest moment you’ve experienced while writing about movies” Peter: Meeting Steven Spielberg Ben: Meeting Bill Murray Brad: Captain America: Civil War set visit Jack: Tony Gilroy telling me to get to class



To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.

