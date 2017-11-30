On the November 30, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and /Film writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest news, including a Star Wars news extravaganza with bits ranging from The Force Awakens to The Last Jedi to standalone films. Also in the news: director Robert Rodriguez and the Lord of the Rings television series.

In Our Feature Presentation: Hot Take: ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ Should Not Have Debuted Before ‘Coco’

