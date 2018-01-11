On the January 11, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest news, including changing copyright laws, 2018 DGA Award nominations, Black Widow and Gambit movies and Fox is shifting a lot of their superhero release dates. And in the Spoiler Room, we’ll be talking a bit more about Star Wars: the Last Jedi, including new secrets revealed, the original ending of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Rian Johnson’s explanation of a questionable moment in the ending of the film.

At the Water Cooler:

Brad watched Mother! a nd Last Flag Flying

a Ben read the first trade of Saga

Peter presented an award at the first-ever Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Awards

In the News:

In the Spoiler Room:

