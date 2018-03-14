On the March 14, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about watching the Star Wars: The Last Jedi special features in the Water Cooler. And in Our Feature Presentation, we consider if all studios should adopt an inclusion rider.

At The Water Cooler: Peter and Brad watched The Director and The Jedi and all of the special features on Star Wars: The Last Jedi

In Our Feature Presentation: Should Inclusion Riders Be a Requirement for Hollywood Production Companies?

