Daily Podcast: The Best TV Shows Of The Past 5 Years, Star Wars, Twilight Zone, Shazam, Orville, Pixar, Fast & Furious
Posted on Thursday, November 2nd, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 2, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Jacob Hall and Chris Evangelista for the latest news, including a Twilight Zone reboot from Jordan Peele, Shazam casting, The Orville get a second season, the future of Star Wars films, and some theme park news including Fast and Furious: Supercharged in Orlando and Pixar Pier in Anaheim. In The Mail Bag, we’ll be talking about our favorite tv series of the last 5 years.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
In the News:
- ‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot Coming to CBS All Access from ‘Get Out’ Director Jordan Peele
- ‘Shazam!’ Finds a Villain in Mark Strong – Here’s What You Need to Know About His Character
- Seth MacFarlane’s ‘The Orville’ Renewed for a Second Season
- ‘Star Wars’ Films Planned For the Next 10 Years Says Kathleen Kennedy
- New ‘Fast and Furious: Supercharged’ Details Tease Ride Story, Returning Cast Members
- Pixar Pier Details Revealed: Incredicoaster, Inside Out Land, RIP Cove Bar, Opening Date
In The Mailbag: Julian from Austin, TX asks “What are your Top 5 TV shows from the Past 5 Years? Including Streaming? What about of all Time?”
- Peter: Westworld, Better Call Saul, Fargo, Penn & Teller Fool Us, Stranger Things (season 2 is making me re-evaluate this)
- Jacob: Better Call Saul, Rick and Morty, The Good Place, Hannibal, BoJack Horseman
- Chris: Better Call Saul, Mad Men, BoJack Horseman, Penny Dreadful, Hannibal
To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.Cool Posts From Around the Web: