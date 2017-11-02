On the November 2, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Jacob Hall and Chris Evangelista for the latest news, including a Twilight Zone reboot from Jordan Peele, Shazam casting, The Orville get a second season, the future of Star Wars films, and some theme park news including Fast and Furious: Supercharged in Orlando and Pixar Pier in Anaheim. In The Mail Bag, we’ll be talking about our favorite tv series of the last 5 years.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In the News:

In The Mailbag: Julian from Austin, TX asks “What are your Top 5 TV shows from the Past 5 Years? Including Streaming? What about of all Time?”

Peter: Westworld, Better Call Saul, Fargo, Penn & Teller Fool Us, Stranger Things (season 2 is making me re-evaluate this)

Jacob: Better Call Saul, Rick and Morty, The Good Place, Hannibal, BoJack Horseman

Chris: Better Call Saul, Mad Men, BoJack Horseman, Penny Dreadful, Hannibal

To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.