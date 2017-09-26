On the September 26, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson to talk about Star Trek Discovery, the Museum of Ice Cream, Gambit plot details and the possibility of a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie. In Our Feature Presentation, Jacob Hall joins me to discuss the latest on the Alamo Drafthouse situation and share the best films he has seen during the first half of Fantastic Fest 2017.

In The Water Cooler:

Peter watched Star Trek Discovery

Ben went to the Museum of Ice Cream

In the News:

In Our Feature Presentation: Jacob Hall comes on to talk about the best films he has seen during the first half of Fantastic Fest 2017, and we give an update on the Alamo Drafthouse situation.

