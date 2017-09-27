On the September 27, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson to talk about the latest news including Blade Runner 2049 early buzz, Lord & Miller’s next film, and the growing cost of television shows. And in the Mailbag we’ll dive into the best DVD/Blu-ray special features/making-of docs you may have missed.

In the News:

In The Mailbag: Kolin Singh asks “I listened to you and Chris the other day talking about his top 10 movies. You mentioned that everyone should check out the making of the movie Zodiac. Are there any other movies that you recommend seeing the making of? I own a ton a blu-rays and DVD’s for this purpose, but never got around to watching any of them.”

Peter’s picks: Zodiac, Magnolia (Magnolia Diary), E.T., Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Clerks (Snowball Effect) and Clerks 2, Star Wars Episode 1 and 3 (In a minute), 360 Degrees of John Carter

Ben’s Picks: The Lord of the Rings, Superman: The Motion Picture Anthology, Lost, The Shining, Apocalypse Now, Breaking Bad

