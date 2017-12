On a special Holiday edition of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writers Chris Evangelista, Hoai-Tran Bui, and Ben Pearson to talk about their favorite Chrismas movies of all time. Join us by the fireplace as we get in the Holiday spirit.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In The Mailbag: What are your favorite Christmas movies?

Peter’s picks: Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Treevenge, Christmas Vacation, Gremlins, A Christmas Story

Chris’ Picks: Eyes Wide Shut, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Batman Returns, Muppet Xmas Carol

HT’s Picks: Elf, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Harry Potter, Love Actually, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Ben’s picks: Mickey’s Christmas Carol, Christmas Vacation, A Charlie Brown Christmas, How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Jacob’s Picks: Rare Exports, It’s a Wonderful Life, Muppet Christmas Carol, Jingle All the Way, Krampus

The post referenced in this episode:

To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.