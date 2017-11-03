Stranger Things season 2 clips

On the November 3, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Jacob Hall and Ben Pearson for the latest news, including the likelihood of a Goonies sequel. In the Spoiler Room, we’ll be talking about some Stranger Things theories and some spoiler discussion for Thor Ragnarok.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Feedback: Why no Game of Thrones in the top 5 tv shows of the past 5 years?

In the News:

In the Spoiler Room:

10 minute timecode: Thor Ragnarok:

24 minute timecode: Stranger Things:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

    Tags

    /Film Daily Podcast

    Featured Posts







    /Film

    Copyright © 2005-2016 /Film. Privacy Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

    All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.