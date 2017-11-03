On the November 3, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Jacob Hall and Ben Pearson for the latest news, including the likelihood of a Goonies sequel. In the Spoiler Room, we’ll be talking about some Stranger Things theories and some spoiler discussion for Thor Ragnarok.

Feedback: Why no Game of Thrones in the top 5 tv shows of the past 5 years?

In the News:

‘The Goonies 2’ Will Still “Likely” Happen , But in What Form?

In the Spoiler Room:

10 minute timecode: Thor Ragnarok:

24 minute timecode: Stranger Things:

‘Stranger Things 2’ Ending Cut Epilogue Scenes That Would Have Set Up Season 3

‘Stranger Things’ Theories : D&D Hints About Season 3, How The Show Connects To Stephen King’s ‘It’

