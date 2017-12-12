On the December 12, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film Senior writer Ben Pearson and /Film writers Chris Evangelista and Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi reviews and box office tracking, what the Disney-Fox deal might mean for Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Some interesting stats from MoviePass and Netflix, reclining seats are apparently bringing Millennials to the movies again, and Lady Bird has been dethroned as the best reviewed movie of all time on Rotten Tomatoes.

