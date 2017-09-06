On the September 6, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Hoai-Tran Bui, Jacob Hall and Brad Oman to discuss the latest news, including Han Solo movie casting, the possibility of more Pirates of the Caribbean movies, Indiana Jones 5, a LGBTQ character and Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the early buzz from Darren Aronofsky‘s mother! And in the Water Cooler we talk about a John Williams concert, Good Time, Penn & Teller Get Killed, Tulip Fever, Blades in the Dark and a Ron Swanson diner.

In The Water Cooler:

Peter saw John Williams in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, used my MoviePass for the first time to see Good Time and rewatched Penn & Teller Get Killed .

HT saw Tulip Fever .

Jacob has his first session of the RPG Blades in the Dark .

Brad went to a Ron Swanson themed brunch spot in Chicago

In the News:

In the News:

Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover are the only actors confirmed for the Han Solo movie
Disney CEO Bob Iger says there could be more Pirates of the Caribbean movies
Steven Spielberg says Indiana Jones 5 will start shooting in 2019
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will feature a LGBTQ character
Rian Johnson says Snoke is not a Sith in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Early buzz from Darren Aronofsky's mother! is very positive

