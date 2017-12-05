On the December 5, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and /Film writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest news, including Bryan Singer’s firing, Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie, Rian Johnson’s new Star Wars trilogy,, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom plot details and Marvel announces a Podcast Universe. And in Our Feature Presentation, we’ll take a look at Sight and Sound’s Best films of 2017 list and ask the question: when do television productions qualify for best of the year movie lists?

In the News:

In Our Feature Presentation: Chris – Sight and Sound’s Best Films of 2017 List Inexplicably Includes ‘Twin Peaks’

Should television productions qualify for best of the year movie lists?

Are there specific examples: limited series, docuseries…etc.

Should Making A Murderer or OJ: Made in America be considered movies?

Should best of the year movie lists expand to include tv shows? Or should we continue to classify the mediums separately?

How do we qualify direct to netflix movies?

