Daily Podcast: Rogue One, Dungeons & Dragons, Isao Takahata, The Boys, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, Jurassic Park, Titanic
Posted on Friday, April 6th, 2018 by Ben Pearson
On the April 6, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about Rogue One, Karl Urban, Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, Isao Takahata, and special anniversary celebrations for Jurassic Park and Titanic.
In the News:
- Screenwriter Tony Gilroy Says ‘Rogue One’ Was a “Mess” Before Reshoots
- Karl Urban Joins Amazon’s Comic Adaptation ‘The Boys’
- The Rock Was in Talks for a ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ Movie, and Other Things We Learned at the ‘Rampage’ Press Conference
- John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Don’t Mind Missing Out on the MCU
- The Legacy of Isao Takahata, The Underappreciated Half of Studio Ghibli
- ‘Jurassic Park’ 25th Anniversary Celebration Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood
- Alamo Drafthouse Announces ‘Titanic’ Screening on the Queen Mary, is Just Asking For Trouble
