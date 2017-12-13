On the December 13, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Chris Evangelista and Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news, including Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, our reaction to the Annihilation trailer, Rian Johnson tells us the story of how Disney agreed to his new Star Wars trilogy, American Werewolf remake details, George Lucas reviews Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Nutcracker and the Four Realms goes into reshoots and more on the strange case of the Lady Bird/Rotten Tomatoes controversy.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In the News:

In Our Feature Presentation: The Strange Case of ‘Lady Bird’ and Rotten Tomatoes (Or: Why We Should All Just Calm Down)

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.