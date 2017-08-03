On the /Film Daily podcast for August 3, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson to talk about their favorite foreign films of all time, their recent adventures in video editing and podcast studio construction, news including Star Wars Episode 9, Star Wars: the Last Jedi, Han Solo, Stranger Things, Captain Marvel and the future of Transformers.

Ben Pearson joins Peter Sciretta for the August 3, 2017 episode of /Film Daily.

In The Water Cooler, Ben talks about editing his New Zealand travelogue and Peter talks about building a podcast studio.

In The Mailbag: Nicholas E from Chicago Heights, IL asks “What’s your favorite foreign film, and why?”

Peter’s answers: Cinema Paradiso, The Raid, Pan’s Labyrinth,

Ben’s answers: Let The Right One In, Holy Motors, Oldboy, Run Lola Run, Hard Boiled, The Killer, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

In The News:

Don’t Panic: ‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ Gets a New Writer

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Sends Off Carrie Fisher ‘In An Amazing Way,’ John Boyega Says

Why Lord and Miller Got Fired That Late Into Production

‘Stranger Things’ Was Pitched as an Anthology Series

Mar-Vell Rumored to Appear In Captain Marvel

Akiva Goldsman is No Longer Involved With ‘Transformers’

