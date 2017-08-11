On the /Film Daily podcast for August 11, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Brad Oman to discuss the news: a Neuromancer movie, Venom casting, more Hunger Games and Twilight movies, how The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was supposed to end, and more details about Leia and DJ’s roles in Star Wars: the Last Jedi. In The Mail Bag, we’ll talk about failed movies which Hollywood should reboot. And in Our Feature Presentation, Hoai-Tran Bui joins me to explain why this Summer was one of the best in decades and what Hollywood should learn from it.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Ben Pearson and Brad Oman join Peter Sciretta for the News:

In The Mailbag: Jordan from Massachusetts asks “What are some failed movies that you believe deserve to rebooted and given another shot? The show has been great! Keep up the good work.”

Peter’s picks: Sound of Thunder, Timecop, The Last Starfighter

Ben’s picks: The Dark Tower, Harry Potter

Brad’s picks: John Carter, Wild Wild West

Mentioned by Brad in the podcast: Kevin Smith’s Jon Peters Superman/Wild Wild West story:

To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.

In Our Feature Presentation, Hoai-Tran Bui joins me to talk about Why the 2017 Summer Movie Season is the Best One We’ve Seen in Decades.

You can find all that and more at slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). This podcast is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word!

Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.