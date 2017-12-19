On the December 19, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest news, including: the Alamo Drafhouse launching a video store, Narcos gets new lead actors, Man of Steel sequel details, Star Wars: The Last Jedi backlash, Paramount sets new release dates and how All The Money In The World erased Kevin Spacey. And we’ll give reactions to the new trailers for Mortal Engines, Greatest Showman, Ocean’s 8, and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

Feedback: Shane D writes in:

Dear /FilmDaily Crew, I love the show! Recently on a /FilmDaily episode, you were all discussing Redbox rental stats. The crew, HT in particular, was very disappointed in what seemed like America’s “basic” choices. As an avid listener and Redbox user, I’d argue that these numbers are totally misrepresenting Amercia’s film prowess as a whole. My wife and I, for instance, will quickly (maybe frantically) check out the first few screens of Redbox on a busy weeknight trip to the supermarket and will frequently grab a dumb comedy or flashy action block buster. That doesn’t mean, however, that we’re not also itching to watch The Big Sick or hoping to finally finish The Killing of a Sacred Deer. It’s simply a matter of a small selection that’s aimed to simply entertain. I’d compare it to the Supermarket magazine impulse section in the check out line. Again, my wife might grab a Cosmo or even a Reader’s Digest if funny enough, but she also has her Atlantic and The New Yorker subscription issues waiting for her at home. I think we seek out those great, artsy, interesting movies on other platforms, other venues. When we browse Redbox, we’re asking for flash or fluff…we’re in the mood for basic. I think that it’s part of what makes America charming, we’re very basic and very interesting; very dumb and very smart, very blockbuster and very indy, all at the same time. Just my thoughts, love the show.

In the News:

Trailer Reactions:

