On the December 8, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Chris Evangelista and Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news, including Justice League shakeups at DC, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer, a movie theater chain that likes MoviePass, Bryan Singer accused of sexual assault again, and the best documentary Oscars shortlist. And in the Watercooler, we’ll be talking I, Tonya, Three Billboards and The Shape of Water.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
At the Water Cooler:
- Peter say I, Tonya and Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing Missouri
- HT saw The Shape of Water
In the News:
- ‘Justice League’ Originally Featured Superman Black Suit, But Gave Us That Weird CGI Face Instead
- Warner Bros. Shaking Up the DC Movie Universe Following Disappointing ‘Justice League’ Box Office
- ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Breakdown: A Frame-by-Frame Look at the New Footage
- Studio Movie Grill Owes MoviePass a Nice Thank You Card For Boosting Attendance
- Bryan Singer Accused of Sexual Assault Days After ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Firing
- Awards Season Watch: The Best Documentary Feature Oscar Shortlist
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.