On the October 17, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Hoai-Tran Bui and Ben Pearson to talk about the latest news, including Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and the future of the MCU, the Han Solo movie gets an official title, Netflix’s content budget, and William Shatner’s pitch to appear in Star Trek Discovery. In The Mailbag, we’ll answer a reader’s question about box office numbers. And at the Water Cooler, Ben will be talking about finally seeing Hamilton during the musical’s Los Angeles run.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Feedback: A couple corrections from previous episodes:

Tyler Smith points out that “regarding Gambit’s release date, Fox had great success releasing Deadpool on the same weekend.”

Also, Peter incorrectly mentioned that Tim Burton didn’t direct Corpse Bride, he meant to say A Nightmare Before Christmas.

In The Water Cooler:

Ben has finally seen Hamilton.

In the News:

In The Mailbag: Logan in Seattle writes in in response to all these studio folks complaining about RT and Metacritic, “completely ridiculous arguments if you ask me, and trying to understand what the real culprit is against movies of quality. The reason I don’t buy the RT kills Hollywood thing is because by all measurements BLADE RUNNER 2049 should’ve made billions. Great RT, Metacritic, and IMDB scores. Great early buzz. So why does one of the year’s best films now feel like a failure to the masses? Well I think it’s because of our obsession with box office results. I saw BLADE RUNNER opening weekend and posted my thoughts on Facebook, singing its praises for all to hear. One of the first comments on my post called it a flop on track to only make $15M. Now why is that the narrative one day after release of a film that should be seen by all who appreciate film as an art form? So many of my colleagues are begging for films exactly like what BLADE RUNNER is, but within 48 hours of its release those people are being told by every major news source that the film is a massive flop. Visuals, score, story, all buried below a headline touting it as a bomb, a failure. We should be champions for quality film, keeping their box office success as the final sentence not the first, and vice versa we should destroy trash regardless of the hundreds of millions it makes. Maybe then we’ll get more of the movies we truly need. Denis Villeneuve > Michael Bay.”

To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.