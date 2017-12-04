Daily Podcast: Inside Star Wars: The Last Jedi Junket, Shazam, Ant-Man, Jim and Andy, Shot in the Dark, Uncharted, Disaster Artist
Posted on Monday, December 4th, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 4, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and /Film writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news, including the Shazam movie, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars future, Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 sequel, and that Frozen short film. And in the Watercooler we’ll be talking about The Last Jedi junket, Jim and Andy, Shot in the Dark, Uncharted 4 and The Disaster Artist.
At the Water Cooler:
- Peter attended the Star Wars: The Last Jedi junket, watched Jim and Andy and Shot in the Dark on Netflix
- Ben played Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End on PS4
- HT saw The Disaster Artist
In the News:
- Shazam Could Be DC’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Says Optimistic Zachary Levi
- ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Could Be Marvel Studios’ First Romantic Comedy
- Daisy Ridley Doesn’t Want to Leave ‘Star Wars’ After ‘Episode 9’
- ‘Fahrenheit 9/11’ Sequel In Jeopardy Due To The Weinstein Company Issues
- That Stupid ‘Frozen’ Short Is Being Removed from ‘Coco’ Everywhere
