On the December 4, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and /Film writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news, including the Shazam movie, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars future, Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 sequel, and that Frozen short film. And in the Watercooler we’ll be talking about The Last Jedi junket, Jim and Andy, Shot in the Dark, Uncharted 4 and The Disaster Artist.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

At the Water Cooler:

Peter attended the Star Wars: The Last Jedi junket, watched Jim and Andy and Shot in the Dark on Netflix

Ben played Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End on PS4

HT saw The Disaster Artist

In the News:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.