On the August 23, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, in the watercooler Peter Sciretta talks about auditioning for the Magic Castle, and Ben Pearson and Brad Oman join to talk about the latest news including: a Knight Rider movie, a director for Amblin’s Intelligent Life, an actor has been cut out of the Han Solo movie, AMC continues to troll MoviePass, more info on the Hellboy reboot, and late breaking news about a Martin Scorsese-produced Joker movie.

In The Water Cooler:

Peter talks about auditioning to become a member of the Academy of Magical Arts at the Magic Castle

In the News:

