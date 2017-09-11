On the September 11, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Hoai-Tran Bui and Ben Pearson to talk about the latest news, including a 47 Meters Down sequel, more on Colin Trevorrow’s departure from Star Wars Episode 9, the early buzz for Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville, and is Rotten Tomatoes responsible for a terrible Summer box office. And in The Mail Bag, we’ll be talking about lesser known movies that have great plot twists.

In the News:

’47 Meters Down’ Sequel is Coming , Titled – You Guessed It – ’48 Meters Down’

The reasons for Colin Trevorrow’s Departure from Star Wars Episode 9

‘The Orville’ Reviews : Seth MacFarlane’s ‘Star Trek’-Inspired Show Isn’t a Comedy After All

Is Rotten Tomatoes Responsible for a Terrible Summer Box Office?

In The Mailbag: Michelly from Brazil asks “In your opinion, what are the movies with the greatest plot twists? Since, if my question is picked, I’m pretty sure titles as “The Others”, “Sixth Sense” and “Se7en” will be mentioned, could you recommend more unknown movies?”

Peter’s picks: Primer, Gone Girl, The Prestige, (mention Spider-Man: Homecoming)

HT’s picks: Memento, Usual Suspects, Arrival, Psycho

Ben’s picks: The Sting, The Village, Oldboy, Kill List, Saw, Murder on the Orient Express

