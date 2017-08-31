Daily Podcast: Game of Thrones Winners and Crazy Fan Theories, Spider-Man, Blade Runner, Star Wars & More
Posted on Thursday, August 31st, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 31, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson, Brad Oman and Jacob Hall to talk about the news, including the Awards campaign for War for the Planet of the Apes, Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel writers, the running time for Blade Runner 2049, An ominous Luke Skywalker in new Star Wars: The Last Jedi photos, and rumors surrounding the Joker origin movie. In the Water Cooler, we talk about Hurricane Harvey and The Gay and Wondrous Life Of Caleb Gallo. In Our Feature Presentation, we talk about who is winning the Game of Thrones. And in the Spoiler Room, we talk about new evidence to support a wacky Game of Thrones fan theory.
In The Water Cooler:
- Jacob talks about recovering from Hurricane Harvey.
- Brad started watching The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo
In the News:
- Fox Launches Oscars Best Picture Campaign for ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’
- ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Writers Swinging Back for the Sequel
- ‘Blade Runner 2049’ is Likely the Longest Blockbuster of 2017
- New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Photos: An Ominous Luke Skywalker and a Rey of Hope
- Joker Origin Movie Will Be ‘Super Dark And Real,’ Because What Else Could It Be?
In Our Feature Presentation, we discuss Who is Currently ‘Winning’ the Game of Thrones? A Definitive Ranking
In the Spoiler Room, The ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Finale May Have Confirmed a Truly Wacky Fan Theory
You can find all that and more at slashfilm.com.