On the August 31, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson, Brad Oman and Jacob Hall to talk about the news, including the Awards campaign for War for the Planet of the Apes, Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel writers, the running time for Blade Runner 2049, An ominous Luke Skywalker in new Star Wars: The Last Jedi photos, and rumors surrounding the Joker origin movie. In the Water Cooler, we talk about Hurricane Harvey and The Gay and Wondrous Life Of Caleb Gallo. In Our Feature Presentation, we talk about who is winning the Game of Thrones. And in the Spoiler Room, we talk about new evidence to support a wacky Game of Thrones fan theory.

In The Water Cooler:

In the News:

In Our Feature Presentation, we discuss Who is Currently ‘Winning’ the Game of Thrones? A Definitive Ranking

In the Spoiler Room, The ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Finale May Have Confirmed a Truly Wacky Fan Theory

