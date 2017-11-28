On the November 28, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest news, including the first reactions to Steven Spielberg’s new film The Post, a live-action Scooby Doo spin-off movie, a House of Cards update, and in The Mail Bag we’ll be talking about our favorite Steven Spielberg movies.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In the News:

In The Mailbag: What is your favorite Steven Spielberg movies? What least liked Spielberg film do you think is underappreciated?

HT’s picks: 1. E.T., 2. Catch Me If You Can, 3. Jurassic Park; underappreciated: AI

Peter’s picks: 1. E.T., 2. Jurassic Park, 3. Raiders of the Lost Ark; underappreciated: Hook, AI or War of the Worlds

Chris’ picks: 1.E.T 2. Jaws 3. Lincoln; underappreciated: Munich, War of the Worlds

To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.