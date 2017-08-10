On the /Film Daily podcast for August 10, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson, Brad Oman and Jacob Hall, who stop by the water cooler to discuss Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later, The Magic Castle, RPG cases, and Mondo’s Home Alone Cheese Pizza Vinyl. A dumpster truck full of Star Wars: The Last Jedi information has been dumped upon the world and we try to scavenge through the pile, as well as talk about Hellboy reboot casting. And in the Mail Bag, we’ll talk about our hopes for the future of the Star Wars stand alone movies.

In The Water Cooler:

Peter is practicing for his Magic Castle audition

Jacob built an RPG case for my gaming group.

Ben is watching Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later

Brad finally got ahold of Mondo’s Home Alone Cheese Pizza Vinyl

In The News:

In The Mailbag: Fitgeek from Gerrit, CA asks “What are your thoughts or ideas for the next few stand alone SW movies? What would you like to see explored?”

Peter’s picks: original stories with original characters and not spin-offs/origin stories, Martin Scorsese-style gangster movie

Jacob’s picks: Army of Shadows in Star Wars, Earliest Jedi Tales

Ben’s picks: Stormtrooper film (secret crossover)

Brad’s picks: The Kessel Run, Cantina Band Mockumentary

This podcast is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.