On the October 24, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest news, including a War for the Planet of the Apes deleted scene, a Nevermoor movie, Thor Ragnarok box office tracking, a Dora the Explorer movie coming from Michael Bay, and a Logan spin-off film. And in The Mailbag, we’ll talk about character performances you can’t imagine any other actor playing.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In the News:

In The Mailbag: Mike F from Victoria, BC, Canada writes in that he just rewatched Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler and “it can’t be overstated how effective that movie is on every level. I was thinking about roles that were not only perfectly cast but ones that you could almost not picture any other actor being able to pull off. Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool came to mind. So did Jeff Bridges’ portrayal of Otis “Bad” Blake from Crazy Heart. At the top of my list, tho, has to be Mickey Rourke as Randy “The Ram” Robinson in The Wrestler. Not only was his physical acting and physique perfectly fitting for the character, but, the acting work he does outside of the ring is so convincing, you almost forget it isn’t a real person you’re watching, which makes for an entirely immersive movie viewing experience. I’m curious if you guys have any film roles that you couldn’t picture anyone else doing.”

Peter’s Picks: Daniel Day Lewis as Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood, Harrison Ford in Star Wars, Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight

HT’s Picks: Ben Affleck in Gone Girl, Charlize Theron as Furiousa in Mad Max: Fury Road, Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa

Chris’ Picks: Mads Mikkelsen, Hannibal; Daniel Day Lewis, gangs of New york; Cate Blanchett, Carol

To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.