On the December 20, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest news, including a Bright sequel, The Shape of Water gets Oscar snub, IT director’s cut, Artemis Fowl casting, a What We Do In The Shadows tv spin-off, why Lando and Obi-Wan weren’t in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and I’ll tell you about some deleted scenes from the film. And at the Water Cooler, we’ll be talking about Happy, and 2017 animated movies catch-up.

At the Water Cooler:

Peter watched the first two episodes of the Syfy tv series Happy! And has been reading Star Wars: The Last Jedi books.

HT has been catching up on 2017’s animated movies and contemplating her existence (but Ferdinand was not bad!)

In the News:

