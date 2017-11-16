On the November 16, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news, including Joss Whedon’s Justice League tweets, MoviePass, the trailer for Rampage, a possible Batman replacement, Fantastic Beasts 2, and Multiple Man. And in the Mail Bag, we’ll be talking about movie trailers that show no footage from the movie itself.

In The Mailbag: Sherwin writes in “With the release of the new Deadpool 2 teaser today, I was just curious what you all thought about this style of trailer. By that, I mean how the content doesn’t really show too much of the film but showcases the main character in a fun way outside of the movie. I personally love it and it’s not done often, but I wouldn’t mind if more movies were promoted in this fashion.”

Peter’s Picks: Jurassic Park (mosquito in amber), Psycho (6.5 min hitchcock giving a tour of the set), Godzilla (98 – dinosaur museum foot), The Incredibles (my incredible office suiting up)

HT’s Picks: Where the Wild Things Are, Lilo and Stitch, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

Ben’s Picks: Terminator 2, Back to the Future, Hook, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Other posts referenced in this episode: The best teaser trailers of all time.

