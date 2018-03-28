On the March 28, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about Donald Glover’s Deadpool, Fire and Fury, an upcoming Pixar short film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Amazon’s billion dollar gamble. And in our Feature Presentation, you’ll hear a spoiler-free interview with actors Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie from the set of Avengers: Infinity War.

