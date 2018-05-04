On the May 4, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the new Fast and Furious Supercharged ride at Universal Studios Orlando, an update on the future of the Fast and the Furious franchise, and more Avengers: Infinity War discussion including details on a deleted scene, Peter’s guess about an Ant-Man and the Wasp end credits tie-in, and we’ll talk about a bunch of fan theories for Avengers 4 including one that has been confirmed by the directors.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Peter returns from a trip to Orlando, severely sunburnt.

At The Water Cooler:

Peter rode the new Fast and the Furious Supercharged ride at Universal Studios in Orlando Florida.

Ben saw Searching at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

HT got to YEAR 2 of the Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery game.

In the News:

Ben – Justin Lin Returning to Direct ‘Fast 9’ and ‘Fast 10’, Says Vin Diesel

Spoiler Warning for Infinity War and Avengers 4 speculation

The Russo Brothers Reveal ‘Infinity War’ Deleted Scene

Peter’s Ant-Man and The Wasp theory

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Joe Russo Confirms the Soul Stone Theory

In Our Feature Presentation:

Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).

Please feel free to send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!

Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.